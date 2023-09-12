WATCH: Danny O’Reilly performs at Today FM’s Louise Cantillon and GAA star Declan Hannon’s wedding

Danny O’Reilly performed at Today FM’s Louise Cantillon and GAA star Declan Hannon’s wedding over the weekend.

The couple tied the knot on Friday, and held their wedding reception at Adare Manor, Co. Limerick.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Louise shared a video of The Coronas’ frontman performing a rendition of The Cranberries’ Linger as they had their first dance.

Louise captioned the sweet video: ✨🤍But you always really knew I just want to be with you🤍✨.”

“@dannythecoronas @mariaryanviolin Thank you both for this magic moment. All of the GRÁ💕 go deo xxxxx.”

Danny commented: “Honoured to be there on your magical day ❤️.”

Watch the full video here:

