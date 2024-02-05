WATCH: Annie Lennox’s fitting tribute to Sinéad O’Connor at the Grammys

Annie Lennox performed a stunning tribute to Sinéad O’Connor at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The Scottish singer-songwriter sang a rendition of Nothing Compares 2 U for the ceremony’s in memoriam tribute, which started with an image of Sinead on the big screen.

The Irish singer died of natural causes at the age of 56 last July.

I think our very own Annie Lennox was the only artist at the Grammys to call for a ceasefire after her performance of “Nothing Compares to You” pic.twitter.com/tM3fOQOAtW — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) February 5, 2024

Sinead’s image was followed by a photo of Shane MacGowan, who also passed away last year.

The Pogues frontman died at the end of November following a long battle with encephalitis.

Ending her performance, Lennox raised her fist in the air and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza by shouting: “Artists for ceasefire! Peace in the world.”

Taking to X, fans said her performance was a fitting tribute to Sinead, and noted how the ceasefire call would have been “exactly” what she wanted.

annie lennox finishing sinead o’connors song by calling for a ceasefire was perhaps the most meaningful and honest way to honor sinead’s memory pic.twitter.com/JEXeRhKlAQ — matt (@mattxiv) February 5, 2024

Amazing homage to Sinéad O’Connor from the wonderful Annie Lennox. Her call for ceasefire at the end would have been exactly what Sinéad would have wanted. pic.twitter.com/V7L93YxFsy — Dr Robert Bohan (@RobertBohan) February 5, 2024