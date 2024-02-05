Ad
WATCH: Annie Lennox’s fitting tribute to Sinéad O’Connor at the Grammys

Annie Lennox performed a stunning tribute to Sinéad O’Connor at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The Scottish singer-songwriter sang a rendition of Nothing Compares 2 U for the ceremony’s in memoriam tribute, which started with an image of Sinead on the big screen.

The Irish singer died of natural causes at the age of 56 last July.

Sinead’s image was followed by a photo of Shane MacGowan, who also passed away last year.

The Pogues frontman died at the end of November following a long battle with encephalitis.

Ending her performance, Lennox raised her fist in the air and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza by shouting: “Artists for ceasefire! Peace in the world.”

Taking to X, fans said her performance was a fitting tribute to Sinead, and noted how the ceasefire call would have been “exactly” what she wanted.

