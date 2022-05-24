Vogue Williams shares adorable video of her kids meeting their baby brother for the first time

Vogue Williams has shared an adorable video of her kids Theodore and Gigi meeting their baby brother for the first time.

The Irish presenter and her husband Spencer Matthews welcomed their third child together, a son named Otto, on April 18.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 36-year-old shared the sweet moment with her 974k followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

In the clip, Theodore is shown walking into their living room with flowers for his mother.

The three-year-old immediately went to cuddle his little brother, before he got the opportunity to hold him for the first time.

At the end of the video, 1-year-old Gigi came into the room to greet little Otto.

Vogue is seen wiping tears from her eyes, as she introduced Gigi to the newborn.

Friends and family of the presenter took the comments to share their love, as Glenda Gilson wrote: “Awww so gorgeous.”

Broadcaster Louise McSharry also commented: “Ah god, bawling.”

Earlier this month, Vogue praised her eldest child Theodore for being “so gentle and kind” with baby Otto.

Taking to Instagram, the Dublin native shared a sweet photo of her newborn being soothed by Theodore.

She captioned the post: “T is trying to settle Otto here! He is so so gentle and kind with him.

“He doesn’t leave the house without giving Otto a hug and a kiss!”

The mother-of-three also shared an adorable snap of her newborn son yawning, and wrote: “I know the feeling Otto.”

During a recent interview with Hello magazine, Vogue explained why they chose the name Otto for their third child.

The 36-year-old said: “I heard somebody else’s child called Otto a couple of years ago and the name always stuck. I just loved it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

“Otto slotted in straight away. The kids love him and we are obsessed with him,” she continued.

“Theodore and Gigi love playing with each other and I think that Otto’s going to be another little member of their gang. It’s really lovely to see.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

Recalling the moment she gave birth, Vogue added: “It’s amazing when you see your baby for the first time because you’re dying to see what they look like and you’re dying to hold them. It’s just really exciting and emotional.”

Spencer added: “It felt great and we were delighted that he was healthy and safe. It was a feeling of immense love.”