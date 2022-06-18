Vogue Williams reveals what’s stopping her from moving home to Dublin ‘permanently’

Vogue Williams has revealed what’s stopping her from moving home to Dublin “permanently”.

The popular presenter currently lives in London with her husband Spencer Matthews and their three kids – Theodore, Gigi and their newborn Otto.

However, the family also own a gorgeous home in Vogue’s native Howth, and fly back and forth to Ireland as often as possible.

Speaking to RSVP magazine, Vogue explained: “I honestly would walk the cliff walk in Howth every single day because I think there is nothing better than views and fresh air there.”

“I would love to move to Ireland permanently but I just don’t know how we would do it at the moment.”

“I love London as well, I love our house, we have so many friends here and there is so much to do,” she said.

Vogue, 36, and Spencer, 33, tied the knot in June 2018 at Spencer’s 10,000 acre family estate in Scotland.

The couple then hosted a second wedding for their friends and family in London in 2019, when their son Theodore was one.

Vogue recently announced that she is set to return to Ireland with her best friend and fellow Dubliner Joanne McNally, as they’re recording a special live episode of their hit podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me from this year’s Electric Picnic.