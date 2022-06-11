Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally have amazing news for Irish fans of their podcast

Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally have announced their plans to record a special live episode of their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me from Electric Picnic.

The best friends will take the main stage on Sunday, September 4.

Announcing the exciting news on their podcast, Joanne said: “Vogue and I, My Therapist Ghosted Me, will be doing the main stage at Electric Picnic on the Sunday. God knows what it will be but anyway.”

Vogue weighed in excitedly that she’s “obsessed” with the Arctic Monkeys, who will be headlining Sunday at the music festival.

The Dublin natives revealed that they will be going all out for their appearance at the music festival, with Vogue adding that her husband Spencer Matthews would also be making an appearance.

Joanne said, “We’re doing kind of lunch-time vibes so it’ll be very chilled,” as Vogue explained: “I’m going to rent a bus and I’m going to ask for like ten tickets for my friends. Even Spenny wants to come, everyone wants to go.”

“We’re going to put a lot of effort into this one [show]. It has to be bells and whistles,” she said.

Electric Picnic will take place in Stradbally, Co. Laois from September 2 to September 4, after a two-year break because of the pandemic.

Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala, Picture This, Arctic Monkeys, Snow Patrol, Megan Thee Stallion have been announced as the headlining acts for the weekend.