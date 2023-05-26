Vogue Williams reveals Spencer Matthews ‘made an absolute show’ of them at star-studded event

Vogue Williams has hilariously revealed her husband Spencer Matthews “made an absolute show” of them at the BAFTA TV Awards.

The couple attended the star-studded event earlier this month, where they rubbed shoulders with a host of famous faces – including Irish actor Cillian Murphy.

Speaking on their podcast, Vogue explained Spencer is a huge fan of the Peaky Blinders star, who is notoriously private, and wanted to introduce himself.

The TV presenter said: “Spenny made an absolute show of us.”

“We saw Cillian Murphy and he doesn’t look like he wants to say hello to anyone. Fair enough, he moved back to Cork for the peace and quiet and Spenny wouldn’t leave it.”

Spencer then explained: “I love Cillian Murphy and it’s not often that you bump into him. I thought to myself ‘I’m not going to meet this guy again I think’.”

Vogue said: “He just looked like he was chatting to his friends and didn’t want to chat to anyone else.”

Spencer continued: “I felt pressure from Vogue to do what I did because I said, ‘You’re Irish, he’s Irish. Let’s just go say hi to Cillian, like it’ll be fine. He’ll be happy to see us’.

“And Vogue was like ‘Not in a million years am I saying to Cillian Murphy’.”

Vogue said: “Spenny loves going up to famous people, I don’t love it. I feel really embarrassed.”

Despite Vogue’s hesitation, Spencer approached Cillian – but things took an awkward turn very fast.

Vogue explained: “Anyway, so he’s hovering around Cillian Murphy. Cillian had his back to him. And he’s like ‘Right get a picture, I’m going to get a selfie’.

“And I’m like I’m not standing anywhere near this atomic bomb. I’m not doing it, it’s too embarrassing. So I kinda stood back but enough that I could see.”

Spencer said: “I was in too deep at this stage so I kind of had to do it. Otherwise I would have felt like a fanny. So I said to Vogue, ‘Look, get your camera at the ready’.”

“So I went up to him and was like ‘Oh my god okay’. And he had his back to me and was chatting to four people and I tapped him on the shoulder.”

“The four people he was talking to just stared at me like I was some absolute loser.”

Vogue laughed: “It was so embarrassing, it was even embarrassing from afar. I wasn’t even involved and I was embarrassed.”

Spencer explained: “He literally spun round and he was like, ‘Hello’, and I was like, ‘Oh hi mate, how you getting on?’ And he was like, ‘Eh, I’m good’.”

“And I was like ‘Good luck tonight’, and he was like ‘Thank you’. And of course Vogue didn’t take a picture because she was too busy laughing.”