Vogue Williams reveals her divorce from Brian McFadden caused her anxiety

Vogue Williams has revealed her divorce from Brain McFadden caused her anxiety.

The popular presenter was married to the former Westlife star for three years before they split in 2015.

During an episode of her husband Spencer Matthew’s podcast Big Fish, Vogue was asked: “What would you say was the driver of your anxiety?”

“My divorce,” Vogue replied bluntly, before clarifying: “Not from you.”

“Going through a marriage break-up definitely was the driver of that. I’d get really bad stomach pains like butterflies in your stomach.”

“The sleep thing was the worst because you wouldn’t be able to sleep, which then just fuels the anxiety even worse the next day.”

“What eventually helped me was I actually went on tablets for it. I went on – what were they called – propranolol.”

Vogue continued: “And I didn’t want to do that because I was really embarrassed by it.”

“They were super helpful for me. They’re not for everyone, because mine were real physical symptoms, so mine were really like, I’d have clenched hands, I’d grind my teeth really badly at night.”

“I’d feel sick in my stomach, I wouldn’t be able to sleep. And then those kind of stop all those like feelings. They’d kind of like… I wouldn’t be clenching my hands, my heart wouldn’t be racing so much.”

“And then you can kind of focus on what the problem is. And then I went to speak to a therapist and lots of exercise in between, and now I kind of feel like I’m in a good spot with it.”

Brian and Vogue tied the knot in Florence Italy, on September 2, 2012.

In June 2015, the former couple announced their separation after three years of marriage; their divorce was finalised in 2017.

Vogue is now happily married to Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, with whom she shares three children – Theodore, Gigi and Otto.

Meanwhile, Brian is engaged to PE teacher Danielle Parkinson, with whom he shares a 20-month-old daughter named Ruby Jean.

The 42-year-old was previously married to Atomic Kitten’s Kerry Katona from 2002 until 2006.

The former couple share two daughters – Molly and Lilly.

