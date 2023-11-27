Vogue Williams releases song she recorded over 10 years ago for charity

Vogue Williams has finally released her resurfaced single, Good Girls.

The TV presenter recorded the single over 10 years ago, and first played it for fans during her My Therapist Ghosted Me live shows with Joanne McNally earlier this year.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the podcasting duo wrote: “THE SINGLE IS OUT! 💿. As heard at the MTGM Live show , the ghosted anthem ‘GOOD GIRLS’ is finally available to download, all proceeds are going to unicef Ireland and unicef uk.

“‘Singing’ by @voguewilliams , ‘bongos’ by @joannemcnally , song written and produced by someone who wishes to remain anonymous as they have ‘gone in a different direction’,” they added.

Vogue recorded the song about 10 years ago while she was living in Australia with her now ex-husband Brian McFadden.

During the live shows, Joanne slagged Vogue over the songs hilarious lyrics, which include: “I’m a bad girl, I’m just trying to be me.”

The duo then danced to the song on stage as they played it for the live audience.

My Therapist Ghosted Me is a hilarious podcast where Vogue and Joanne share their experiences with the ups and downs of life.

Their candid conversations have resonated with listeners worldwide, making the podcast a huge hit.

The live shows give fans a chance to experience My Therapist Ghosted Me in person, with the added bonus of hearing even more hilarious and heart-warming stories from Vogue and Joanne.

Despite it all, it’s often said that friends give the best therapy, so Vogue & Joanne teamed up to do exactly that (alongside a generous helping of laughter, as that, too, is said to be the best form of therapy).

Together they give 100% unqualified, unsubstantiated, but up-front and honest advice on the plethora of issues they and many others continue to grapple with.