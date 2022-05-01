Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announce the name of their newborn son

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have announced the name of their newborn son.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their third child together on April 18.

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with their children for HELLO! Magazine, Vogue and Spencer introduced fans to their baby boy, who they named Otto James Matthews.

Explaining the newborn’s unusual name, Vogue said: “I heard somebody else’s child called Otto a couple of years ago and the name always stuck. I just loved it. I think Otto James together sounds really cool.”

Spencer said of his family’s new addition: “We feel very fortunate and really blessed – we couldn’t ask for better kids. It’s always been our intention to have a big family and we are very lucky that we have been able to do that.”

Vogue added: “Otto slotted in straight away. The kids love him and we are obsessed with him. Theodore and Gigi love playing with each other and I think that Otto’s going to be another little member of their gang. It’s really lovely to see.”

Recalling the moment she gave birth, Vogue said: “It’s amazing when you see your baby for the first time because you’re dying to see what they look like and you’re dying to hold them. It’s just really exciting and emotional.”

Spencer added: “It felt great and we were delighted that he was healthy and safe. It was a feeling of immense love.”

The couple are also proud parents to son Theodore, 3, and Gigi, 1.