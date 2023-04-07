Vogue Williams admits husband Spencer Matthews was ‘horrified’ by her new look

Vogue Williams has admitted she “nearly started crying” over her husband Spencer Matthews’ reaction to her new hair ‘do.

The TV presenter debuted a new look this week after dying her hair a light brown with face framing highlights.

Speaking on her podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me with Joanne McNally, Vogue revealed she left the salon “loving” her new hair – but Spencer wasn’t a big fan.

Vogue said: “I went in to do my pod with Spenny yesterday and you know when someone is just so horrified by something that they can’t hide it on their face?|

“So I left the salon thrilled with myself, loving my new brown hair and I went in and Spenny had such a look of disgust that he couldn’t hide it.”

“And throughout the whole record, he kept looking at me. I was like, ‘Why are you looking at me like that?’

“He actually couldn’t hide the disappointment on his face. He hated it so much and by the end of the pod he was like, ‘Maybe I like it’.

“I actually left and I nearly started crying. I had just been shamed for a whole hour and a half,” she confessed.

Vogue has been married to the former Made In Chelsea star since 2018, and the couple share three children together – Theodore, Gigi and Otto.