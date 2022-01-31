Victoria Smurfit announces the death of her beloved mother in heartbreaking post

Victoria Smurfit has announced the death of her beloved mother in a heartbreaking post.

The Irish actress took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to pay tribute to her mum Caroline, who passed away late last night.

She wrote: “Gave my mum a last kiss at 2.48am. I sit here devastated but so grateful to have been raised by her and to have been hers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria smurfit (@victoriasmurfit)

“Our mum, Caroline, radiated kindness, was effortlessly beautiful and saw the world with comedy glasses. And what she didn’t know about pasta isn’t worth knowing.”

“God damn it Ma, go make heaven laugh hard. You’ll always be endlessly loved. By so very very many of us,” the 47-year-old added.