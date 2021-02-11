Vicky Phelan forced to delete her Instagram account after hacker demands money

The hacker tried to blackmail her

Vicky Phelan has been forced to delete her Instagram account, after a hacker demanded thousands of euro from her.

The CervicalCheck campaigner, who is currently in America undergoing treatment, shared the news on her Twitter account on Wednesday night.

The 47-year-old wrote: “Hi to all my tweeps, For any of you who follow me on Instagram, my account has been hacked… and deleted. I just wanted to let you know that I have set up a new account. My new Instagram account name is @vickykellyphelan THANK YOU X.”

The mother-of-two later shared a screenshot of a message she received from the hacker, demanding $3,500 to restore her access.

Vicky wrote: “See below msg I just received from the person who hacked my Instagram account. Now I am angry.”

In another tweet, she said: “I have no access to it at all. This d**khead has already deleted it.”

“I have set up another account already but Christ what I wouldn’t give to be in the same room as this f****r,” she continued.

“Messing with people’s lives with no consideration for how and who they are targeting.”

Vicky’s followers were shocked by the hacker’s sinister message, and reassured her that they would follow her new account.

The 47-year-old later warned her followers to make sure they have strong passwords, and two-factor authentication.

To all my tweeps,

PLEASE check your social media accounts and ensure that you use strong and different passwords AND

Vicky travelled to the U.S. last month to undergo a clinical trial that she hopes will prolong her life.

The Cervical Check campaigner will be away from her family for at least six months, including her two kids Amelia and Darragh.