Una Healy warns fans about online scammer: ‘It has to be stopped’

Una Healy has warned fans there is someone pretending to be her on Instagram.

The fake Instagram page claims to be her “second account to talk to her fans”, but the singer has clarified the account doesn’t belong to her.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, she said: “Hey everyone, I just want to on here to say I’ve been asked so many times over the last 24 hours if I have another Instagram account.”

“Basically there’s a scammer back again – the same one I believe. They’re just copy and pasting everything from my page.”

“The cheek of them they have me blocked so I can’t report them,” she continued.

“It looks identical to my account but it’s not a verified account. So please if you see it, report it and block it.”

“There’s a lot of this going on. A lot of scammers out there. People having their identities almost stolen and these scammers are asking for all sorts.

“It has to be stopped so if you could do that for me if you see it. Thanks so much.”

A host of famous faces have been subject to this in recent weeks, including Doireann Garrihy who claimed an anonymous account was trying to “ruin her life”.