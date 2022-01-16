Una Healy ‘quietly dating new man’ – after splitting from David Breen

Una Healy is reportedly off the market again.

The Irish singer, who split from David Breen in 2020, has been linked to a new man from Dublin.

A source told the Irish Mail on Sunday: “They have been quietly dating for a few months now. Una wants to take things slowly and just have some fun dating again after all of the upheaval in her life.”

Goss.ie have contacted Una’s rep for comment.

Una’s romance with David came after her high-profile divorce from Ben Foden.

The former couple split in July 2018 after six years of marriage, amid claims Ben was unfaithful.

Just one year later, Ben married his new wife Jackie Belanoff Smith after just two weeks of dating, and the couple welcomed their first child together the following year.

Una and Ben share 9-year-old daughter Aoife Belle and six-year-old son Tadhg.