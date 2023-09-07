Una Healy gets candid about dating in the public eye: ‘It can be very frustrating’

Una Healy has admitted dating in the public eye can be “very frustrating”.

The singer’s relationship with boxer David Haye dominated headlines earlier this year, amid speculation they were in a “throuple” with model Siân Osbourne.

The Tipperary native later shut down the claims, insisting she was only ever dating David – who she later split from.

It has since been reported that Una, who shares two children with her ex-husband Ben Foden, is dating Irish comedian Stephen Mullan.

In a new interview with VIP Magazine, the Saturdays star admitted she “doesn’t understand” how “any little date I go on blows up into this spectacular news.”

She told the outlet: “What you might read about in the papers is a different, fake world to what my real life is. I still find any little date I go on blows up into this spectacular news and I don’t understand it sometimes.”

“This is the reality of it – you’re splashed on the front page of the papers saying you’re in a relationship that you’re not in. It can be very frustrating in that department,” she said.

“Unfortunately, it’s one of the things that come with being well known, your private life gets exposed and it can be quite intrusive but you have to accept that’s how it is, and just have to try protect it as best you can.”

“Everyone’s private life should be their private life,” she added.