Two Irish-made films shortlisted for Oscar nominations

Two Irish-made films have been shortlisted for Oscar nominations.

The Academy has released the early contenders in 10 categories, ahead of the official nominations being announced on January 23rd.

Irish musical comedy Flora and Son has been shortlisted for two nominations in the Best Original Song category for High Life and Meet in the Middle.

The film was written and directed by John Carney, whose credits include Once and Sing Street.

The movie’s star-studded cast included Eve Henson, Orén Kinlan, Jack Reynor, and Joseph Gordon Levitt.

The movie, which was acquired by Apple TV+ earlier this year, was produced by Dublin companies Treasure Entertainment and Distressed Films.

Meanwhile, Yorgos Lanthimo’s new film Poor Things, which was produced by Irish company Element Pictures, has been shortlisted in the Makeup and Hairstyling, Visual Effects, and Original Score categories.

The movie, which has already received critical acclaim, stars Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe.

The films will now go on to the next stage of the nominations, where members of the Academy will select the final five nominees from the shortlist.

The 2024 Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 10th 2024.