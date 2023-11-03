Trial date set for hurling legend DJ Carey charged with multiple counts of fraud and forgery

A trial date has been set for former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey, who has been charged with multiple counts of fraud and forgery.

The 52 year old made a brief appearance at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Friday morning, where a trial date was set for July 2nd, 2025.

According to RTÉ, the trial is expected to last three to four weeks.

DJ faces 21 charges under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act against 25 people – including 19 counts of deception and two charges for using false instruments over an eight-year period between 2014 and 2022.

He’s accused of inducing 23 of these 25 people to pay him money by fraudulently claiming to have cancer, needing money to seek treatment.

These offences are alleged to have occurred between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2022.

DJ is also accused of two counts of providing a false instrument with the intention of inducing another person to accept it as genuine.

These offences are also alleged to have occurred between 2014 and 2022.

Mr Carey denies all charges against him.