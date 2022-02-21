Toy Show star Adam King teams up with An Post to send free St Patrick’s Day cards around the world

The Late Late Toy Show star Adam King has teamed up with An Post to create a special St Patrick’s Day card.

The Cork native, who has brittle bone disease, has created more than 2.5 million Virtual Hug postcards for the national holiday.

For every hug posted, An Post will make a donation to Temple Street Hospital’s Children’s Health Foundation and the Cork University Hospital Charity, helping children from all across the country.

To pick up a free Céad Mile Hugs postcard, all you have to do is call into a post office and get it. An Post hopes to send 100,000 hugs worldwide by March 17.

A special hug postmark will feature on all mail in the next few weeks and An Post have a 10% off reduction on all gift packaging until March 30.

Chief Executive of An Post, David McRedmond said: “We are delighted to link up with Adam. He is an inspiration to us all as we encourage everyone to spread joy and love to wherever St Patrick’s day is celebrated.”

Adam added: “I’m really happy that people will be able to share my hug all over the world. I can’t wait to see all the places it goes!”

Adam’s father David said: “We are so honoured that An Post is joining with Adam and our family to send love around the world.”

“Adam has always said his virtual hug is for everyone. Thanks to this partnership, we hope people at home and abroad will feel a global sense of connection and kindness.”