Today FM’s Paula MacSweeney announces she’s expecting her third child

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Today FM’s Paula MacSweeney has announced she’s expecting her third child.

The popular presenter shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers on Tuesday afternoon, debuting her baby bump in a sweet snap.

She wrote: “The human submarine is back! 🥰💙💗”

 

“We’ll be moving from man-to-man to zone defence later on this year… and I am SO glad the water is getting a little bit milder because this is the only wetsuit that has fit me since around week 9 👶🏻”

“We are so happy! Roll on – when else?! – autumn! 🍁 Again, honourable mention to my right Fallopian tube. Absolute hero 💪🏽,” Paula added. 

The radio star has two children, Roddy and Pixie, with her husband Aidan – who she met on Tinder in 2015 and married two years later.

