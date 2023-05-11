Today FM stars celebrate boost in listeners in latest JNLR figures

Today FM stars Ray Foley, Dermot & Dave and Pamela Joyce are all celebrating a boost in listeners.

The JNLR results for the period April ’22 – March ’23 have been released, and they show that the station has a weekly reach figure of 883,000 of Irish adults.

The Ian Dempsey has 208,000 listeners tuning in on weekday mornings (+5,000 BoB).

Ian said of the latest JNLR results: “We’re over the moon with the latest results. It’s a real privilege to get the opportunity to wake up the nation every morning and we’re delighted to see that even more people are making us part of their morning routine!”

Dermot & Dave are now Today FM’s second biggest show with an audience of 205,000.

Lunchtime presenters Pamela Joyce celebrated an increased lunchtime listenership of 136,000 (+2,000 BoB).

The Ray Foley Show has an increased listenership of 26,000 in the past year alone.

The Last Word with Matt Cooper now entertains a listenership of 168,000.

Across Today FM’s weekend schedule, Louise Cantillon saw her audience grow to 134,000 (+12,000 BoB).

Weekend Breakfast with Alison Curtis saw an increase in listenership to 179,000 (+9,000 BoB).

Saturday night’s Block Rockin’ Beats with Dec Pierce now has a listenership of 38,000.

Fyona Smith, Managing Editor of Today FM, said of today’s figures: “I’m incredibly proud of the Today FM team. We believe we have some of the finest talent here on-air and behind the scenes and today, our listeners have reinforced this.”

“Together we are taking Today FM to new levels of success. One of the exciting aspects of our team is we have highly experienced professionals working together with the next generation of stars coming through.”

“Our audience is at the heart of what we do and we have a lot of fun along the way doing it.”