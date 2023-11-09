Today FM stars celebrate boost in listeners in latest JNLR figures

Ian Dempsey and Dave Moore are among Today FM stars celebrating a boost in listeners.

The JNLR results for the period October ’22 – September ’23 have been released, and they show that the station has a weekly reach figure of 959,000 (+21,000 BoB) of Irish adults.

Dave Moore (9:00-12:00) has celebrated an all-time high of 227,000 listeners (+11,000 BoB), overtaking The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show as Today FM’s biggest show.

Speaking about today’s JNLR figures, Dave said: “I’m just so grateful that so many people tuned into my new show, I’m absolutely loving it and the listeners are such a huge part of it all. We’re only getting started!”

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show (6:00-9:00) has 225,000 listeners tuning in on weekday mornings (+4,000 BoB).

Pamela Joyce (12:00-14:00), who recently announced her departure from the station, achieved an audience of 142,000 (-3,000 BoB).

Ray Foley (14:00-16:30) now has a listenership of 164,000 (-9,000 BoB).

The Last Word with Matt Cooper (16:30-19:00) has celebrated a boost in listenership to 182,000 (+7,000 BoB).

The radio presenter said: “With so much happening in the world right now, it’s our job to bring as much of this as we can to our listeners, every day. Thankfully more and more people seem to like the way we do it.”

Weekends on Today FM are led by Weekend Breakfast with Alison Curtis, which now reaches a Saturday morning audience of 192,000 (+7,000 BoB) and a Sunday audience of 166,000 (+9,000 BoB).

Alison said: “I could not be prouder that so many people have decided to include me in their weekly lives. We all know how busy weekends can be with matches, park runs, swimming lessons, shopping, hens & stags and weddings! Which makes me so glad to be a part of their Saturdays and Sundays”.

Comment on the most recent JNLR figures, Fyona Smith, Managing Editor Today FM, said: “Today FM’s latest ratings are a clear indication of our team’s ability to entertain and connect with our audience nationally. It’s wonderful to see their efforts recognised.”

“Thank you to everyone who listens, you are the real number 1’s here! These exceptional results, reinforce our commitment to continuing to reach new heights, together.”

Meanwhile, James Brownlow, Managing Editor, Music & Entertainment at Bauer Media Audio Ireland said: “This is a brilliant set of results for Bauer. Our teams work so hard to deliver in-class content and it is great to see their efforts being recognised. Congratulations to the Today FM team for a truly magnificent set of figures, in touch of the million mark and dominating audiences as they have in the last year is a fantastic accomplishment.”

“Along with significant growth or market leading positions from our other brands across Ireland has contributed to outstanding growth for Bauer Media in this survey.”