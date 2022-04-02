Thousands take part in Climb with Charlie fundraiser – which has already surpassed €1m in donations

Thousands of people are taking part in Climb with Charlie fundraisers all over the world today, to raise money for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

The charity campaign was launched by broadcaster Charlie Bird, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year.

As part of the fundraiser, the 72-year-old pledged to climb Croagh Patrick today, April 2nd, alongside his friends and family.

The former news correspondent will be joined by his wife Claire, daughters Orla and Neasa, and his five grandchildren.

A number of famous faces are also taking part, including RTÉ star Ryan Tubridy, singer Daniel O’Donnell, former pro boxer Barry McGuigan, and Matt Molloy of the Chieftains.

Appearing on The Late Late Show on Friday night, Charlie revealed that donations had already surpassed €1million.

Over 200 Climb with Charlie events will take place across Ireland and in various locations around the world today – including Australia, Spain, South Africa, and the US.

With some events already underway, supporters have been taking to social media to share photos and videos from their climbs.

Made it to the top of Slieve Gullion #climbwithcharlie pic.twitter.com/iPz4CRz9d7 — conor macauley (@TVconormac) April 2, 2022

Walkers just starting to filter past Jones Quay now. They should be hitting the Coast Rd in about 15 mins.#ClimbwithCharlie pic.twitter.com/z9twSkdRfM — Naomh Fionnbarra & St Anne’s GFG (@FinbarrsAnnes) April 2, 2022

Wishing all the #climbwithcharlie walkers a very enjoyable day ☀️. This group is heading to Carron mountain this morning. #walkingforcharity pic.twitter.com/e8ks4ZIXu7 — Visit Ballyhoura (@Ballyhoura) April 2, 2022

When he reaches the top of Croagh Patrick today, Charlie said he will light five candles in the mountain’s church.

One for his friend Vicky Phelan, who has cervical cancer; one for people with a terminal illness, one for anyone who is struggling with their mental health; one for everyone involved in the fight against Covid-19; and one for the people of Ukraine.

You can still donate to the Climb with Charlie campaign, which is raising money for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta, here.