This is why the shrine outside Sinéad O’Connor’s Bray home has been removed

The shrine outside Sinéad O’Connor’s seafront home in Bray, Co. Wicklow was recently removed for a heartwarming reason.

The legendary singer, who shot to fame in the 90s for her cover of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U, sadly passed away in London on July 26th – aged 56.

After her death, fans left tributes to Sinéad outside her 1860s double-fronted Victorian house – including flowers, cards, letters and stones with heartfelt messages written on them.

However, concerned fans recently noticed that the tributes had been removed.

One posted online: “Where have all our mementoes gone? What harm were the ­tributes doing?”

The people who removed the tribute have since told The Irish Sun that they are being kept safe and they are hoping to put them all in a more permanent shrine for the singer.

Sinéad’s death is not being treated as suspicious, but an autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of her death.

The results of the autopsy may not be received “for some weeks”, but her cause of death won’t be made public unless an inquest into her death is opened.

Her funeral took place on August 8th, and thousands turned out to pay their respects as the hearse carrying her coffin passed through Bray.

She is survived by three of her children – Jake, Roisin and Yeshua.