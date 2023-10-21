This is why Graham Norton has issued an apology to the people of Fermoy in Co. Cork

Graham Norton has issued an apology to the people of Fermoy in Co. Cork, after a guest criticised the town on his chat show.

Last week, Fermoy’s Tidy Towns committee demanded an apology over comments made by a guest during the Red Chair segment on October 13th.

The guest revealed she had lived in Ireland for 20 years, and when asked where, she said: “Fermoy, Co Cork.”

The woman then went on to describe Fermoy as a “horrible, horrible town”.

One week on, Graham kicked off this Friday’s show with an apology to the locals of Fermoy.

He said: “Before we do anything, I must begin with an apology. Last week, in the red chair, there was someone who was less than kind about the town of Fermoy.

“Well, suffice to say, the people of Fermoy were not happy – they were quite upset about it! So we’d like to apologise.”

The chat show host also insisted that he defended the Cork town on the night.

“However, on the upside, Fermoy did win the cleanest town in Ireland in 2007 and 2018 so I’d imagine it’s still quite clean. Big up to Fermoy,” he added.

Graham hails from Bandon, and regularly holidays in West Cork.