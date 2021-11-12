The promo for this year’s Late Late Toy Show has landed.

With the tag line ‘Totally Worth It’, the teaser trailer shows kids falling asleep in various locations the day after staying up late to watch the annual programme.

At the end of the clip, an exhausted looking Ryan Tubridy falls asleep at his kitchen table, after hosting the Toy Show.

The promo will air for the first time on Irish television during this evening’s Six One News bulletin.

The Late Late Toy Show, Ireland’s most-watched TV programme, returns with host Ryan Tubridy for another extraordinary night to remember on Friday, November 26, at 9.35 pm on RTÉ One & RTÉ Player.

Ryan and his army of toy testers will bring the magic from all corners of the country to reveal the hottest new toys of the year.

Full of incredible characters, knockout performances, amazing surprise guests (and an array of Ryan’s Christmas jumpers!) everyone is invited to be part of the most phenomenal night, where Christmas truly begins.