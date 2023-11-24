The Most Heartwarming Moments In Late Late Toy Show History

It’s Late Late Toy Show day!

Patrick Kielty will host the iconic programme for the first time ever this Friday, November 24th, for what’s bound to be yet another fun-filled and tear-jerking show.

Ahead of the highly anticipated show, we have taken a look back at some of the most heartwarming moments in Toy Show history.

Take a look:

Ryan’s surprise for aspiring DJ Callum and his hype man Jackson

DJ Calum and his hype man/little brother Jackson were undoubtedly the breakout stars of The Late Late Toy Show in 2021.

The Kieran brothers delighted viewers when they pumped up the volume with their energetic DJ set, but it was what happened next that captured the hearts of the nation.

After Calum told host Ryan Tubridy about his dreams of becoming a superstar DJ, the 11-year-old was surprised with brand new DJ equipment, which brought him to tears.

As if we couldn’t love them anymore, Jackson did what every little brother does and cheekily pointed out that Calum was crying on national television.

It’s safe to say viewers fell in love with the Kieran brothers, and the pair were inundated with exciting offers after they appeared on the show.

Finn Ryan ringing the bell to celebrate being cancer free

The moment Finn Ryan got to ring the cancer bell for everyone in the world 🥺#LateLateToyShow | @RTELateLateShow pic.twitter.com/Ww6X0B7DUx — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) November 26, 2021

Viewers were in bits watching Finn Ryan celebrate being cancer free on The Late Late Toy Show in 2021.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the eight-year-old didn’t have a crowd to celebrate the end of his treatment in hospital back in 2020.

So on the night, Ryan Tubridy invited him to ring the bell to celebrate being cancer free in front of millions of viewers.

Finn, who is a huge Lego fan, was also surprised with a trip to Legoland for him and his entire family.

Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington surprising best friends Darcy and Poppy

Olympic gold medalist @Kelly64kg just surprised fans Darcy and Poppy on the #LateLateToyShow 🙌🏼🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/XHeAykaqkz — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) November 26, 2021

Kellie Harrington made a surprise appearance on The Late Late Toy Show in 2021.

The Olympic gold medallist stopped by to surprise sport-mad kids Darcy and Poppy, who were shocked by her arrival on set.

And that’s not all, the lightweight boxer also gifted the girls two signed Olympics vests, as well as signed boxing gloves.

Ryan surprising Isabella with a trip to Paris for her and her family

Isabella melted the hearts of the nation on The Late Late Toy Show in 2021.

The young girl, who was born with Lumbosacral Agenesis, appeared on the show to discuss her favourite sensory toys.

After gushing about her mum Clare and “hilarious” auntie Mairead, Ryan revealed to Isabella that she and her family had been gifted a trip to Paris.

Adam King’s virtual hug

Who needs a (virtual) hug from Adam King right about now?#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/4pMqwpEty6 — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 27, 2020

Adam King’s appearance on The Late Late Toy Show in 2020 was one of the most memorable of the night.

The young boy, who suffers from Brittle Bones, melted the hearts of the nation with his sweet gesture upon meeting Ryan Tubridy, sharing with him his handmade ‘Hug For You’ heart.

Viewers were moved to tears by Adam’s excitement after being reunited with John Doyle, a hospital porter who made his visits to Temple Street’s Children’s Hospital.

Adam has since become a celebrity in his own right, and released his own children’s book with the help of his father David.

Dermot Kennedy surprises fan Michael

Another one of our favourite moments from the Toy Show in 2020 was when Dermot Kennedy surprised Michael Moloney.

The teenager is a huge fan of the singer, and appeared on the show to perform a version of his hit song Giants – which he dedicated to his late father.

Mid-chorus, Michael was flabbergasted when Dermot appeared on stage to sing with him.

Dermot also surprised the delighted teen with a recording session in Windmill Lane studios, and gave him a signed guitar backstage. What a legend!

Saoirse Ruane’s Golden Ticket

❤️️ One amazing girl, Saoirse Ruane, fulfills her three wishes ✔✔✔#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/wGnLKluaza — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) November 27, 2020

Eight-year-old Saoirse Ruane from Galway captured the hearts of the nation on The Late Late Toy Show in 2020.

The brave young girl began suffering from a sore ankle in 2019 and after developing a limp, went to the doctors to run some tests. Saoirse was unfortunately diagnosed with a tumour, resulting in her leg being amputated.

She shared her story with Ryan Tubridy, who helped her to fulfil her three wishes. Her first wish was to appear on the Toy Show. Her second dream was to be walking by Christmas, leaving Ryan and viewers in awe as she stood up and took some steps on stage. Finally, Saoirse wished to go on a family holiday when the coronavirus pandemic was over, and Ryan handed her a Golden Ticket for a trip of a lifetime to Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When Ryan surprised Mia Farrell with a trip to Legoland “We have a surprise for you Mia” – Ryan surprises Mia Farrell from Bluebell in Dublin who lives in a crowded house and needs a break #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/3HXPcGRG5I — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) December 1, 2017 Back in 2017, viewers were in tears when host Ryan Tubridy highlighted the housing crisis in Ireland. A young girl named Mia was invited on the show, and she explained that she lived in a crowded house with her extended family – because her mother couldn’t afford their own home. Ryan then surprised her with a free trip to Legoland, thanks to Aer Lingus. When Michael from Kerry met his hero Davy Fitz “He’s not here!”

Michael O’Brien age 11 from Kerry just met his hero Davy Fitz!#LateLateToyShow live now pic.twitter.com/4B7hSMjAGb — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) November 30, 2018 There’s always so many stand out moments from the Late Late Toy Show, and this one from 2018 was pretty special. Kerry native Michael O’Brien stole the hearts of the nation when he met his GAA hero Davy Fitz. Ryan also surprised the 11-year-old with All Ireland final tickets. When Ryan reunited two kids with their father Adam and Kayla Burke from Middleton, Co Cork reunited with their dad Sergeant Graham Burke back from Mali where he has been completing his 6th tour of duty peacekeeping overseas #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/HwqtCSwADR — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) December 1, 2017 One of our favourite Toy Show moments has to be when Ryan reunited the Burke family. Admitting to the audience that this was his “favourite surprise”, Ryan hid father-of-two Graham Burke, who was working for the armed-forces in Mali at the time, in a huge Christmas present. Graham then jumped out to surprise his two kids Adam and Kayla, leaving viewers in floods of tears. Sophia Maher’s incredible anti-bullying message “Don’t let the bullies stop you from doing the things that you want to do”.#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/8N7WXSlths — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 29, 2019 Sophia Maher won the hearts of the nation in 2019 when she spoke about bullying on the Toy Show. The eight-year-old told Ryan about the bullying she faced daily because of her cropped hair cut, and he reminded her that “difference is a badge of honour”. Sophia also urged other kids watching: “Don’t let the bullies stop you from doing the things that you want to do, because life would just suck if everyone was the same.” When Ryan surprised ‘hero’ Scott – who saved his cousin’s life “I wanted to save her life” Absolute hero Scott who donated bone marrow to his little cousin Grace gets a few surprises.#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/KoxatovUXz — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) November 30, 2018 Back in 2018, a young boy named Scott was dubbed a hero following his appearance on the Toy Show. Ryan revealed how Scott from Athlone underwent a bone marrow transplant to save his little cousin Grace, as she was suffering from leukaemia. Scott was treated to an on-air meet and greet with his favourite rugby stars – including Rob Kearney, who said Scott was the “real hero” in the room. After bringing the entire family and their cousins on set, Ryan also surprised them with a trip to Orlando, Florida. When the Toy Show reunited another family for Christmas “You weren’t meant to be home for Christmas”.#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/09G1x6WJXM — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 29, 2019 Back in 2019, The Late Late Toy Show reunited another family for Christmas by flying 24-year-old Alex home from Australia. Her younger brother Lee was demonstrating a bike on the show when he was surprised by his sister, who he hadn’t seen in three years. When Ryan surprised little Sophie with a well-deserved trip “If I was Cian, I’d want a big sister like you”. #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/BWf7dB2odS — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 29, 2019 Viewers were moved by a young girl named Sophie on the Toy Show in 2019, after she revealed her 5-year-old brother Cian was in hospital with leukaemia. Sophie then burst into tears when Ryan surprised her with a trip to London to see her favourite musical School of Rock, as well as a trip to visit the Harry Potter studios. Viewers were left in floods of tears as Ryan told her: “If I was Cian, I’d want a big sister like you.” Tom Cullen and his beloved Nanny Pat Tom Cullen aged 8 from Co. Leitrim gets a very special surprise visit from his Nanny Pat. #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/EmmaXAcbog — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 29, 2019 Another sweet moment from the Toy Show in 2019 was when eight-year-old Tom Cullen appeared on the programme with his beloved Nanny Pat. After Tom gushed about spending time with his grandmother, Nanny Pat made a surprise appearance on the show – warming the hearts of the nation. When Ed Sheeran surprised Aimee Keogh One of the most memorable moments from the Toy Show has to be when Aimee Keogh was surprised by her idol Ed Sheeran back in 2014. Aimee got the chance to sing with Ed, and he also announced that he was going to fly her and her family to London to attend one of his O2 concerts. Three years later, Aimee was invited to sit in the audience during Ed’s appearance on The Late Late Show, where they both reflected on the emotional moment. When little Domhnall met his hero Robbie Keane Back in 2013, Domhnall Ó Confhaol from Connemara was surprised by his hero Robbie Keane, while he was recovering from an operation on his Achilles tendon. Ryan asked Domhnall what he would say to Robbie if he met him, and he said: “I’d hope he’d be better quick, because I think we really need him for the 2016 Euros… he’s like the main man for us.” Robbie then appeared onstage, leaving the eight-year-old in disbelief. Irish footballer Caoimhin Kelleher’s sweet surprise for super fan Cealan Cealan, you’re going to Anfield! 🥺 WHAT. A. MOMENT.#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/XZKrTphohL — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 25, 2022 Irish footballer Caoimhin Kelleher’s sweet surprise for super fan Cealan was one of the highlights of last year’s Toy Show. The Liverpool goalkeeper gifted the young boy with a signed jersey, and also invited him over to Anfield with his whole family to watch a match. Ryan surprising hospital buddies Jack, Saoibh and Ellie-Mae with a trip to Disneyland When Saoibh and her hospital besties Jack and Ellie Mae got a Disneyland surprise ❤️✨#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/wYroQuBFhh — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 25, 2022 Another tearjerking moment from the 2022 Toy Show was when host Ryan Tubridy surprised hospital buddies Jack, Saoibh and Ellie-Mae with a trip to Disneyland. The trio, who became friends after meeting in hospital, were treated to five nights in Disneyland Paris with their families – thanks to Aerlingus. The Ireland Women’s Football Team surprising Emmie on her birthday The Irish Women’s soccer team won the hearts of the nation again when they gave Emmie O’Neill a very special surprise on the #LateLateToyShow – a trip to the World Cup in Oz! | Read more: https://t.co/zfZy2ldxw6 pic.twitter.com/u2wS2Bf0qQ — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) November 26, 2022 Emmie O’Neill was in shock when the Irish Women’s soccer team surprised her on the Toy Show last year. On top of that, she was also surprised with a trip to the World Cup in Australia, and invited to a training session with the team.