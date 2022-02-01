The Lion King musical cast subjected to ‘vile and appalling’ racist abuse in Dublin

The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre has condemned the “vile and appalling” racist abuse the cast of The Lion King were subjected to in Dublin.

The musical, which is in the middle of its six-week run, is based on the popular Disney animated movie.

In a statement shared on Twitter on Monday evening, the Irish theatre wrote: “We are saddened to share that several of the performers and crew of The Lion King, currently performing at Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin, were recently subjected to racial abuse on their way home from the theatre.”

“It is shocking that something so vile and appalling happened to our colleagues who have brought such joy to thousands of theatregoers since the show opened on December 31.”

“Bord Gais Energy Theatre and Disney Theatrical Productions strongly condemn all forms of discrimination.”

“We fully stand with the performers and crew and have put plans in place to support those affected by this incident. We also urge that those responsible be held accountable and have reported this incident to An Garda Siochana.”

They added: “Over the last 25 years, The Lion King has been a beacon of optimism and inclusion across the globe.”

“Its very presence and the vision of the world that our audience experiences while watching the show, is in itself an instrument to change hearts and minds.”

“It is in this spirit that Bord Gáís Energy Theatre and Disney Theatrical Productions are making a donation to the Irish Network Against Racism, which is committed to combatting racism and all related forms of discrimination in Ireland.”