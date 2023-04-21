The Happy Pear twins apologise after comments by podcast guest spark backlash

The Happy Pear twins have issued an apology after comments made by their podcast guest sparked backlash.

Steve and Dave Flynn invited physician Dr Zach Bush to appear on the latest episode of their podcast.

Dr Bush claimed that if he were to take “one course of antibiotics”, his risk of “major depression in the next twelve months goes up by 24pc”.

Dr Bush continued to claim: “Two courses of antibiotics in a year, my chance of getting major depression just went up by 45pc or 52pc. Of that, is a 45pc increase in anxiety disorders, 52pc in depression.”

“And so you’ve got this massive risk of dysfunction of the brain, your inability to be joyful, your inability to have pleasure because you took an antibiotic.”

“There are new, new discoveries that are being made in our relationship to microbiome.”

The American doctor’s misinformed comments about the “link” between antibiotics and depression were met with major backlash online.

In a statement issued to Independent.ie, a spokesperson for The Happy Pear duo said: “The Happy Pear acknowledges that some of the content in a recent reel post across some of our social media platforms in relation to a podcast with US-based Dr Zac Bush MD, has caused offence, with some statements not given the appropriate qualification or context.”

“It was never the intention to mislead or to misinform and we sincerely apologise for any offence caused.”

“The Happy Pear is about creating happier, healthier lives and building community. The Happy Pear itself does not constitute a medical professional or medical expert opinion. Our primary purpose serves to highlight some of the health and lifestyle benefits of plant-based eating. We will endeavour to ensure that this does not happen again.”