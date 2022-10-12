The 2 Johnnies ‘in talks’ about a ‘big money move’ to UK radio

The 2 Johnnies are reportedly “in talks” about a “big money move” to UK radio.

Earlier this year, the pair landed themselves a new drivetime show Drive it with The 2 Johnnies on RTÉ 2FM, which airs from 3pm until 6pm on Monday to Friday.

The Tipperary natives, who are widely known as Johnny B and Johnny Smacks, are also currently airing their series The 2 Johnnies Do America… again! on RTÉ.

A source close to the duo said: “Bosses are in talks with the 2 Johnnies about a big money move to UK radio,” per The Mirror.

“Recently, meetings have taken place in London and Dublin about the two cheeky chappies anchoring a weekend radio show to go nationwide.”

“Their TV show which will be shown next week at MIPCOM in Cannes has already created a buzz.”

Goss.ie reached out to RTÉ, who declined to comment.