Terrie McEvoy shares adorable milestone moment with daughter Sydney

Terrie McEvoy has shared the adorable moment her daughter Sydney took his first steps.

The toddler celebrated her first birthday last November.

Taking to Instagram on Friday to share the sweet video, the influencer wrote: “Finally! 🥹🤍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrie McEvoy Fitzpatrick (@terriemcevoy)

Terrie continued: “My heart could explode! Our beautiful girl has finally started to take steps without her walker lately and my heart could burst!👏🏼.”

“As a Mammy I don’t think you ever stop worrying🫠 18 months she kept us waiting! But slow and steady won the race!! 😅👏🏼.”

“We’re so proud of you baby girl!🥹🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 #firststeps.”

Terrie married her longtime love David Fitzparick in a stunning ceremony in Portugal in September 2019.

Announcing the birth of their daughter Sydney in November 2021, the influencer shared black-and-white photos from the hospital, and wrote: “The beginning of the rest of our lives 🤍✨.”

“Our hearts are ready to burst with love and gratitude 🤍 Welcome to the world baby girl 🌊🤍✨.”

Terrie later told her followers that Sydney was born three weeks early due to complications.