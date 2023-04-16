Terrie McEvoy issues warning to her followers after getting three moles removed

Terrie McEvoy has issue a warning to her followers, after getting three of her moles removed.

The nurse-turned-influencer took to Instagram on Saturday to urge people not to use sun beds, as she explained how damaging they can be to your skin.

Terrie wrote: “Your friendly reminder to protect your skin, wear sun screen and NEVER, EVER do sun beds!”

The mum-of-one admitted: “When I was younger I baked in the sun when I went away and unfortunately used sun beds a handful of times… 🤦🏻‍♀️”

“When I was in my mid 20s I moved to Australia and thankfully became a lot more sun smart and started to use SPF 50 along with fake tan.”

“I’ve always been conscious that I wasn’t kind to my skin when I was young so I keep a close eye on my moles and have them checked once a year with @skinhealthclinicireland . Over the past 2 years we’ve noticed 3 of them changing so it was decided to remove them.”

“Myself and the lovely Doctor today are very confident the results will all come back absolutely fine so I’m absolutely fine!! But I wanted to share my experience here to hopefully discourage you from damaging your skin by baking in the sun or using sun beds.”

Terrie continued: “I’ve seen an increase in people online openly sharing that they use sun beds and it breaks my heart that the dangers are being overlooked.”

“Did you know that Indoor tanning can increase the risk of developing the two most common types of skin cancer — squamous cell carcinoma by 58% and basal cell carcinoma by 24%.1 Using tanning beds before age 20 can increase your chances of developing melanoma by 47%, and the risk increases with each use!!!”

“Please please don’t make the mistakes a lot of us have in the past. Avoid sun beds like the PLAGUE, wear factor 50, wear your favourite fake tan, and mind your beautiful skin!!!”

One follower commented on the post: “Well done Terrie for highlighting this! Super post 👏👏❤️”

Another wrote: “Such an important post 👏❤️”

Someone else penned: “Well done Terrie! It’s the one thing I’m so conscious of. Get them checked yearly, it’s a life saver. Thanks for spreading awareness xx”