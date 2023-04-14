Terrie McEvoy announces exciting new venture with husband David Fitzpatrick

Terrie McEvoy has announced an exciting new venture with her husband David Fitzpatrick.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the mum-of-one wrote: “I am SO thrilled to introduce ‘Ten Down With Terrie & David’ @tendownpodcast 👫🏻✈️🍼🐕‍🦺🌍.”

“Over the past 10 years myself and ‘DAYVEH’ have had some very interesting adventures!!😅🌍.”

Terrie continued to write: “We wanted to start this podcast to bring all of the belly laughs with stories from the past and the chaos that is everyday life as a couple with a toddler (and of course Jake)!😅.”

“From the daily cleaning wars to the last minute travel plans with a baby, listen into the chaotic days every Sunday that make up our life and the adventures we’ve had over the past 10years!”

“Ten Down With Terrie & David goes live this Sunday the 16th of April!! Tune in every Sunday for the lols and absolute murder!!🤣🤭.”

“Thank you for all of the love and support to anyone who has guessed @tendownpodcast was coming🥹🫶🏼. Head over and follow @tendownpodcast for bonus episodes and updates!! Here goes nothing!! 🍿🎤😅@tendownpodcast #TDWTD.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrie McEvoy Fitzpatrick (@terriemcevoy)

Terrie married her longtime love David in a stunning ceremony in Portugal in September 2019.

Announcing the birth of their daughter in November 2021, the influencer shared black-and-white photos from the hospital, and wrote: “The beginning of the rest of our lives 🤍✨.”

“Our hearts are ready to burst with love and gratitude 🤍 Welcome to the world baby girl 🌊🤍✨.”

Terrie later told her followers that Sydney was born three weeks early due to complications.