Suzanne Jackson breaks her silence on The Style Counsellors axing

Suzanne Jackson has broken her silence on RTÉ’s The Style Counsellors being axed.

Last month, Goss.ie exclusively revealed that the much-loved fashion series had been cancelled after four seasons.

The popular series saw the SoSu Cosmetics founder help people regain their confidence with a new wardrobe.

Suzanne hosted the first two seasons of the show alongside Eileen Walsh, before going solo at the helm for seasons three and four.

The influencer turned entrepreneur addressed the axing for the first time on her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

She said: “The Style Counsellors wasn’t commissioned for next year, but we were expecting that anyway… We were all saying that if it was going to come back, it was definitely going to need a bit of a change of format.”

“And I didn’t think it was going to happen because those shows don’t really last that long. You probably only get one or two seasons out of them.”

The Dubliner continued: “I had the best couple of years filming that TV show with my team and of course, meeting with all the lovely people that we had on the show. It was an amazing experience… It was a superb experience.”

Teasing her return to our screens, Suzanne went on to say: “There are other projects that I’m in talks with that I’ll keep you guys posted on in time, if I want to do them and if they get commissioned.”

“But there’s definitely more TV on the horizon, so that’s exciting.”

The Style Counsellors marked Suzanne’s first presenting gig, and was a hit with viewers at home.

A TV insider told Goss.ie in August: “It’s a big disappointment because so many people loved the show but the decision has been made to not renew it.”

Despite The Style Counsellors coming to an end, the TV insider told us that this “definitely isn’t the end” of Suzanne’s TV career. The source told us: “It’s definitely not the end for Suzanne. She’s been in talks with producers for other formats and she definitely would like to continue her presenting career.” “There’s interest there and she has lots of ideas too, this definitely isn’t the end of her TV career.”