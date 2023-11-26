Ad
Strictly Come Dancing viewers react to Angela Scanlon’s elimination: ‘She was robbed’

Strictly Come Dancing viewers are reacting to Angela Scanlon’s elimination.

On Sunday night, the Irish presenter and her professional partner Carlos Gu lost the dance-off against Layton Williams and his professional partner Nikita Kuzmin.

In her exit interview, Angela said: “It’s been honestly incredible. I’m really gutted that it’s finished now but it has been the most wonderful experience.”

“I have made the best friend in this man. We have had so much fun and he’s such an incredible guy.”

“He has supported me, held me, picked me up and made me laugh so much.”

“I don’t know what to say, it’s been magical, honestly,” Angela said, getting emotional. “Thanks to all of those people up there, my husband at home, my two little girls, all my family and friends.”

Meanwhile, Carlos told his dance partner: “Angela wanted to do something for herself and set an example to her kids.”

Angela and her pro partner Carlos Gu

“She’s shown commitment and strength every day. I’m a professional dancer and she works harder than me! Look at her now. I am so proud.”

“I love her sense of humour and we had so much fun everyday. She cracks me up laughing!”

Now, Strictly viewers have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their belief that Angela was “robbed” and should’ve gone on to dance another week.

One X user penned: “Ah Angela, gutted that you lost the dance off. You have been wonderful, admired your hard work and determination,” while another said: “Toughest dance off so far but absolutely Gutted for @angelascanlon she smashed it! Will really miss her in the show. Her transformation on the dance floor has been inspirational.”

Check out what other Strictly Come Dancing fans are saying:

