Strictly Come Dancing star has ‘nude pictures leaked’

A Strictly Come Dancing star has reportedly had X-rated photos leaked online.

The unnamed star allegedly had 11 images uploaded onto an online site – showing the TV personality in raunchy poses.

The Daily Star is reporting that the celeb had images stolen from their iCloud account, with many photos seeing the star posing completely naked.

While the star’s name has not been revealed, the publication reports that people have already seen the photos. They have also confirmed that the TV star is “planning legal action against the website”, with hopes that the pics will be taken down.

“Now the photos are in the public domain this could escalate very quickly indeed,” an insider claimed.

“People who spot them can easily keep copies and share them. If the images end up on Twitter they could be seen by millions of people in just a few days,” the source added.

