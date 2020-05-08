This is SO adorable

Storm Keating shares sweet photo of Ronan with their newborn daughter Coco

Storm Keating has shared a sweet photo of Ronan with their newborn daughter Coco.

The couple, who are already parents to three-year-old Cooper, welcomed their second child together back in March.

Storm took to Instagram and shared the adorable photo of the Boyzone singer weighing the newborn on a kitchen scale – while she was propped up in a blue bowl.

“Taking measures into your own hands #literally #wheninapandemic #trackingcocosprogress #chubbybaba #doinggreat #6weekstoday,” she captioned the post.

Friends and fans flooded the comment section to praise the young tot.

“Gorgeous- her dads not too bad either xx,” one follower wrote.

“Awww one for Coco’s album 💖,” another added.

Ronan recently discussed the birth of Coco, and admitted that welcoming their daughter during the coronavirus crisis was “lovely” but “strange”.

“It was just Storm and me and little Coco in lockdown in the hospital. The nurses were amazing, the staff were brilliant,” he explained on UK station Magic Radio last month.

“But it was just so different, it was so quiet, which was kind of nice in a way. We had all of that time just to ourselves.”

