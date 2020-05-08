Ben Foden’s pregnant wife Jackie shares bizarre video of him plucking her pubic hair

This is definitely TMI...

Ben Foden’s pregnant wife Jackie shares bizarre video of him plucking her...

Ben Foden’s pregnant wife Jackie has shared a bizarre video of him plucking her pubic hair.

In a video posted on her Instagram Story, Jackie filmed Ben trying to pluck an ingrown hair from a very intimate area.

She captioned the post: “I officially cannot see my V anymore 🤷🏼‍♀️ Husband of the year award goes to @ben_foden for helping me with a very painful ingrown hair.”

“Who needs salons to reopen when I’ve got a professional like this ❤️.”

In the strange video, which was filmed from their bed, Ben crudely exclaims: “Don’t look at me! Come and look at this hairy f***y.”

Jackie’s pregnancy was first reported back in February, after she showed off her growing baby bump while on a ski holiday with Ben.

The couple tied the knot last August after just two weeks of dating, one year after Ben split from his wife of six years Una Healy.

Ben is already father to two children with his ex – daughter Aoife-Belle, 7, and son Tadhg, 5.

On episode three of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan virtually sits down with social media star and TV presenter James Kavanagh.

James reveals all about his new fashion line Tiocfaidh Ar Sesh, which is in aid of two incredible charities, and he opens up about what he’s missing during lockdown.

#GossChats is in partnership with top aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.