Storm Keating admits her ‘heart could burst’ as her son Cooper starts first day at new nursery

The 38-year-old shared an adorable snap of the 3-year-old

Storm Keating admits her ‘heart could burst’ as her son Cooper starts...

Storm Keating has admitted that her “heart could burst” as her son Cooper heading to his first day at a new nursery.

The mother-of-two said she was a “proud mum” as she marked the milestone with an adorable snap of the three-year-old on Instagram.

“Excited for his first day of nursery at his new school,” she captioned the photo of her and husband Ronan’s first child together – along with the hashtags:

“#wheredoesthetimego #uniformandeverything #bigboy #myboy #cooperkeating #cutie #myheartcouldburst #proudmum”

Ronan’s daughter Missy commented: “Wow the cutest😍😍😍 the Jordan’s thoooo😎😎😎#coolestkid”.

Cooper’s godmother Melinda Nucifora joked: “That is not my godson. I saw him two weeks ago and he was still a little lad. I’m sorry, but I think you have the wrong kid 🙌”

Storm and Ronan celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary last month, with Ronan paying tribute to his wife in a heartfelt Instagram post.

The singer admitted that he found it “impossible” to choose one photo to sum up their married lives together – until he eventually settled on one of his wife and their two children Coco and Cooper.

“It fills me with so much joy to look at these two rascals that we brought into the world,” he shared with his 372k Instagram followers.

“Baby thank you for loving me – you are my world, my heart, my life,” he penned to his wife.

“5 years ago today was one of the greatest most fun and emotional days of my entire existence (emotional in the best way possible) we brought our friends and two brilliant families together and together we all laughed and cried happy tears, we sang and we howled, we drank and we ate, and we marked one of the greatest moments of my life.

“I love you with all of me. Let’s go 50 years more and 50 again. The moon is too close so let’s shoot for the stars. Always yours. Happy Anniversary sweetheart.”

Storm also paid tribute to her husband to mark their special day, sharing a loved up photo of the couple kissing.

“One of my greatest prayers is that when our kids grow older and fall in love, that they find a love like ours,” she wrote.

“You are my everything and I adore you – in this lifetime and for every lifetime to come. Thank you for being the most wonderful friend, husband and father @rokeating You have the biggest heart and I love you with all of mine.”

“Happy wedding anniversary baby,” she concluded the post.

