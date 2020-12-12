Steal Her Style: Una Healy glitters in gold on The Late Late Show

The singer's outfit is perfect for the festive season

Steal Her Style: Una Healy glitters in gold on The Late Late...

Una Healy stunned in a glittering gold number during her appearance on The Late Late Show’s Country Music Christmas Special.

The mother-of-two went all out for the occasion, wearing the gold Celine dress by popular designer Nadine Merabi.

The one shoulder dress features an asymmetric floor sweeping drape, and the gold sequins make it perfect for the festive season.

The dress retails at €330, and can be purchased here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Una Healy (@unahealy)

The former Saturdays star paired her gold gown with heels from her own shoe collection.

The strappy sandals are priced at just €39.99 on her brand’s official website.

During her appearance on The Late Late Show’s Country Christmas Special, Una was joined by fellow Irish singers Cliona Hagan and Claudia Buckley, as they performed some of Dolly Parton’s greatest hits.