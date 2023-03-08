Spencer Matthews leads the line-up for this week’s Late Late Show

Spencer Matthews has been confirmed for this week’s The Late Late Show.

The former Made in Chelsea star will join host Ryan Tubridy in studio on Friday night.

The 34-year-old recently filmed a documentary called Finding Michael, in which he trekked to Mount Everest and retraced his brother’s last steps before he tragically died.

Spencer was just 10-years-old when his brother, who was 22 at the time, died on the mountain – after becoming the youngest Brit to reach the summit.

Michael Matthews became the youngest man in Britain to climb Mount Everest when he reached its summit on May 13, 1999.

However on his way down, the 22-year-old disappeared into a snow storm and was never found again.

B*Witched has also been confirmed for the line-up for Friday night’s The Late Late Show.