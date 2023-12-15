Special concert to celebrate the life of Christy Dignam to be held next year

A celebration of Christy Dignam’s life is set to be held at Vicar Street next year, to pay tribute to the Aslan lead singer.

The singer died on June 13th at the age of 63, after spending the last few months of his life being cared for by his family at home in Finglas.

Christy was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called myeloma, for which there is “no cure”, on St. Patrick’s Day back in 2013.

Ticketmaster announced the event, which will take place on May 3rd, 2024, after huge demand from fans for a celebration of his legacy.

The announcement said: “Featuring a variety of top Irish artists performing songs from his career, a celebration of the life and music of Christy Dignam will be held at @Vicar_Street on May 3 2024. Tickets are on sale Monday at 9am.”

In response to the announcement, Christy’s wife Kathryn Dignam revealed that he “loved” Vicar Street.

Featuring a variety of top Irish artists performing songs from his career, a celebration of the life and music of Christy Dignam will be held at @Vicar_Street on 3 May 2024. 🎫 Tickets are on sale Monday at 9am – https://t.co/RBztHNlQ2V pic.twitter.com/8qhGZAXzwr — Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) December 15, 2023

She continued: “It was a place where he felt at home and where he could connect with his fans on a deep level. We are so grateful to everyone who is helping to make this celebration a reality.”

It is unknown thus far who the “biggest names in Irish music” mentioned in the advertisement are.

Tickets will go on sale this Monday, December 18th, at 9am, and can be purchased here.

Christy did his final interview from his home in April, speaking to Ryan Tubridy on his RTÉ Radio 1 show.

He said: “Just fear, nobody wants to die. When I first got diagnosed [with cancer], I remember praying I was like ‘please, just give me 10 more years.’ And that 10 years are up now and you’re kind of saying, ‘I know I only asked for 10 but you couldn’t throw another 10 in there could you, yeah?”

Recalling the day he was told he had cancer, Christy said: “I kept getting these chest infections and they gave me antibiotics, but they didn’t seem to be working so I got an ambulance one day when I could hardly breath and they did a load of tests.”

“Then they sent me to Beaumont for a couple of biopsies and they told me it might be bad news.”