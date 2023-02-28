Social media star Lauren Whelan leads the line-up for new RTÉ reality show

Social media star Lauren Whelan leads the line-up for an exciting new RTÉ series called Réaltaí na Gaeltachta.

The show will see five well-known faces head to Irish College for a crash course in Gaelige.

Lauren, who has a whopping 1.6million followers on TikTok, will join sports broadcster Des Cahill, writer Amanda Brunker, comedian Fred Cooke and footballer-turned-AFL-player Oisín Mullin on the show.

The well-known faces will each spend one week living with a Bean an Tí as real students with classes, céilís and obair bhaile!

At the end of the week, the ultimate test awaits: have they all got what it takes to become Réaltaí na Gaeltachta?

Dusting off their copybooks and packing their bags, the five students make their way to one of Ireland’s most famous Irish colleges – Coláiste Bhríde, Rann na Feirste, where they spend one week under the care of the múinteoirí and mná tí, living the full student experience – all as Gaeilge.

Under the watchful eye of Bean an Tí Caitlín Nóra Frainc, Des, Fred, and Oisín share a room in the boys’ house.

Meanwhile in the girls’ house, Amanda and Lauren are right at home with Bean an tí Maighread Mhic Grianna and her granddaughter Aisling.

Under the tutelage of Múinteoir Niall Ó Sluain and helped by a host of local faces, the five students immerse themselves in the summer college experience – complete with classes, céilís and plenty of craic agus ceol.

Each day the students follow a traditional Irish college timetable – classes in the morning with Múinteoirí Niall and Méabh, followed by busy afternoons of activities as Gaeilge which include singing, dancing and even kayaking.

At the end of the week, each student will build up to a ‘scrúdú béil’ to see just how much their grasp of the Irish language has grown. With a prize-giving at the talent show at the end of the week – who will come out on top as true Réaltaí na Gaeltachta?

Tune in to the new series of Réaltaí na Gaeltachta tonight at 7.00pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.