Social media star Lauren Whelan announces split from boyfriend in heartbreaking video

Lauren Whelan has announced her split from her boyfriend Dylan.

Taking to TikTok on Wednesday night, the Carlow native shared her major life update with her 1.6 million followers.

The social media star began: “Let’s address the elephant in the room – I am now single. I didn’t post my relationship a lot online, so I know probably a lot of people didn’t even know I was in a relationship.”

Lauren continued: “But I was in a relationship for three and a half years, and almost two weeks ago now we broke up.”

“I really didn’t even want to make a video talking about it, but there’s been so many rumours flying around and people are making things up and I feel like I kind of have to talk about it. Nothing bad happened, nobody cheated – nothing like that.”

“I feel like people think something bad has to happen for a relationship to end, but that’s just not the case at all.”

“I was with Dylan from 17 years old, I’m 21 now, that’s a lot of growing and maturing that I did in those three and a half years. I am not the same person I was when I was 17 – thank God, because I was a f**king trainwreck.”

“We ended things on good terms,” Lauren revealed. “I have so much love for that boy, and I always will. I can confidently say I would not be the person I am today without him.”

“I think that’s why a breakup like this is harder than a bad breakup, because when you have no reason to resent someone it can be harder.”

“Like, you know if you get cheated on, you can be like ‘yeah, f**k him! Hot girl summer.’ – I don’t have that, ’cause he was absolutely amazing, it just wasn’t working.”

“As I said earlier, the only reason I’m making this video is ’cause I know so many people have been making things up about my breakup.”

“So, if it didn’t come straight from the horses mouth, don’t spread it – me, I’m the horse,” Lauren urged.

“Just have a little bit of consideration for my feelings and his feelings at this time. I actually don’t give a f**k about myself, mostly just him, because he’s not an influencer – he didn’t ask for this.”

“To the people who are making up stuff, and spreading stuff about me, surely you’ve something better to do. No?”

The social media star revealed that she’d soon be finishing up in college, and didn’t know what to do with herself.

Lauren revealed that she was unsure what route to go down, because she’s never been able to make “selfish” decisions as she’s been taking her relationship with Dylan into consideration for so long.

The Carlow native said she’d like to move to London in the future, but was wary that it may be too big a step for her right now as she’s never lived alone.

The social media concluded that she’s going to enjoy her single summer before making any grown-up decisions.