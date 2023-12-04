Snow Patrol announce their only Irish concert for 2024

Snow Patrol have announced their only Irish concert for 2024.

Band members Gary Lightbody, Nathan Connolly and Johnny McDaid will take to the stage at Thomond Park in Limerick on Friday, July 12th, 2024.

Tickets are priced from €53.85, and go on sale this Friday at 9am via Ticketmaster.

The announcement comes just two months after bassist Paul Wilson and drummer Jonny Quinn quit the band.

The news was confirmed by the band’s frontman Gary Lightbody, who said the remaining members were “heartbroken” over their departure.

Jonny had been a part of the band since 1997, while Paul joined in 2005.

Over a twenty-nine year career, Snow Patrol have carved out a unique place for themselves.

From their 1998 debut, Songs for Polarbears, which Pitchfork hailed as “an impressive piece of work” to the 2023 20th Anniversary reissue of the x6 platinum Final Straw, their melancholy anthems of heartbreak and separation have touched lives and mended hearts.

The band has racked up an impressive number of critical and commercial accolades, including 15 million global album sales, 1+ billion global track streams, 5 UK Platinum Albums, and are Grammy, BRIT Award and Mercury Music Prize nominated.