Sinead Kennedy announces the birth of her second child

Sinead Kennedy has announced the birth of her second child with her husband Conor Kirwan.

The RTÉ Today star shared the news via Instagram on Sunday.

Alongside a sweet photo, Sinead penned: “Oh boy 🩵. We’ve been in a love bubble for the last while.”

“Our little baba has arrived safe and sound,” Sinead continued. “Theo Will Kirwan has made our family complete.”

“We’re all in love with the new man in our lives – Indie especially is chuffed with her little brother. We could not be more proud, grateful and happy.”

“Thank you so very much to everyone who helped to ensure Theo’s safe arrival and for looking after us so well whilst in CUMH.”

“Back to the newborn snuggles I go x.”

Sinead and Conor tied the knot in a stunning wedding ceremony in Dromquinna Manor in Sneem, Co. Kerry in 2014.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Indie, in March 2021.

The RTÉ Today presenter announced her pregnancy back in August.