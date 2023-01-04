Shauna Lindsay documents her romance with Johnny B in sweet video

Shauna Lindsay has documented her romance with Johnny B in a sweet video.

The Irish influencer, who started dating the Tipperary native earlier this year, took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share a reel of her 2022 highlights.

She captioned the post: “2022 bits 🫶🏼✨.”

The video shows numerous snippets of Shauna’s past twelve months – including moments from before she and Johnny B went Instagram official with their romance.

In one clip, the couple are seen cheersing with baby Guinness shots as they enjoyed a night out together.

Another shows Shauna and Johnny decorating a Christmas tree together, as The 2 Johnnies star adorably kisses her on the shoulder.

Finally, two other clips show snippets of their flight to Australia – where they recently rung in the New Year together.

Johnny B took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve to share some of his favourite memories from the last 12 months – including a sweet photo of him and Shauna on a hike.

He captioned the post: “2022 what a year. Thanks for having the craic with us. The best year of my life, it’s the cracks that let the light in. Podcast, radio, TV, friends and family.”

Goss.ie exclusively revealed that the couple were dating in August, after they went on a romantic trip to Rome together.

An insider told us at the time: “After getting catfished, Johnny B was obviously much more cautious about girls trying to contact him on social media, he didn’t seem interested in dating anyone.”

“Then he got close to Shauna and has been taking things slow but things are going really well between them.”

Their romance came just weeks after the story of the GAA Catfish, which aired on The 2 Johnnies Podcast, went viral.

In the episode, Johnny B revealed he had been the victim of a catfish, who he named ‘Nikki’ to protect her identity.

He detailed how himself and a number of inter county GAA players were all fooled by the same woman.

As well as running the hugely popular podcast alongside Johnny ‘Smacks’ McMahon, they also both host drivetime radio show Drive It With The 2 Johnnies on 2FM.

Johnny B and Shauna both attended Johnny Smacks’ wedding last month.

The media personality married his longtime love Annie on December 28.