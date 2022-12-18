Shauna Lindsay goes Instagram official with new boyfriend Johnny B

Shauna Lindsay has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend Johnny B.

The Irish influencer, who started dating the Tipperary native earlier this year, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday night to share a video of her and her beau on a night out.

The couple are seen taking shots with a group of pals in a pub, with Shauna captioning the clip: “love you looooong time.”

This is the first time Shauna has posted a clip of her and The 2 Johnnies star together, although she has previously shared videos of her supporting her beau as he performed on stage.

Goss.ie exclusively revealed Shauna and Johnny B were dating in August, after they went on a romantic trip to Rome together.

An insider told us at the time: “After getting catfished, Johnny B was obviously much more cautious about girls trying to contact him on social media, he didn’t seem interested in dating anyone.”

“Then he got close to Shauna and has been taking things slow but things are going really well between them.”

Their romance came just weeks after the story of the GAA Catfish, which aired on The 2 Johnnies Podcast, went viral.

In the episode Johnny revealed he had been the victim of a catfish, who he named ‘Nikki’ to protect her identity.

Johnny detailed now himself and a number of inter county GAA players were all fooled by the same woman.

As well as running the hugely popular podcast alongside Johnny ‘Smacks’ McMahon, they also both host drivetime radio show Drive It With The 2 Johnnies on 2FM.