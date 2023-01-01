Shauna Lindsay and boyfriend Johnny B ring in the New Year together in Australia

Shauna Lindsay and her boyfriend Johnny B rung in the New Year together in Australia.

The Irish influencer, who started dating the Tipperary native took to her Instagram story on Saturday to share a boomerang of them cheersing their drinks.

She wrote: “Happy New Year 🥳,” and tagged their location as Sydney, Australia.

On Sunday, Shauna shared a video of her panning the stunning views as she and Johnny B visited the Sydney Opera house.

Johnny B took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve to share some of his favourite memories from the last 12 months – including a sweet photo of him and Shauna on a hike.

He captioned the post: “2022 what a year. Thanks for having the craic with us. The best year of my life, it’s the cracks that let the light in. Podcast, radio, TV, friends and family.”

Goss.ie exclusively revealed Shauna and Johnny B were dating in August, after they went on a romantic trip to Rome together.

An insider told us at the time: “After getting catfished, Johnny B was obviously much more cautious about girls trying to contact him on social media, he didn’t seem interested in dating anyone.”

“Then he got close to Shauna and has been taking things slow but things are going really well between them.”

Their romance came just weeks after the story of the GAA Catfish, which aired on The 2 Johnnies Podcast, went viral.

In the episode Johnny revealed he had been the victim of a catfish, who he named ‘Nikki’ to protect her identity. Johnny detailed now himself and a number of inter county GAA players were all fooled by the same woman.

As well as running the hugely popular podcast alongside Johnny ‘Smacks’ McMahon, they also both host drivetime radio show Drive It With The 2 Johnnies on 2FM.

Johnny B and Shauna both attended Johnny Smacks’ wedding earlier this week.