Shane MacGowan’s wife reveals he’s been discharged from hospital

Shane MacGowan has been discharged from hospital.

The lead singer of The Pogues had been hospitalised for a number of months after contracting an infection back in June.

The 65-year-old had been receiving care in St Vincent’s Hospital.

Taking to X on Wednesday evening, Shane’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke shared a snap of him in his hospital bed.

She told her followers: “Shane got out of the hospital!”

“We are deeply and eternally grateful to all of the doctors and nurses and staff at St Vincent’s it’s the best!”

“And special thanks to Tom Creagh and Brian Corscadden for your help.”

A host of Victoria’s followers took to the social media platform to show their support.

One X user penned: “Fantastic news! Prayers and blessings to you and Shane.”

Another wrote: ‘This is wonderful Victoria, sending lots of love and big hugs to you both, onwards and upwards 🥰 xxx.”

Meanwhile, a third tweeted: “That’s great news. I hope his health continues to improve.”

Shane requires a wheelchair and a full-time carer, after breaking his pelvis in 2016 before breaking his knee and tearing his ligaments in 2020.

He has been treated for viral encephalitis, a condition in which the brain becomes swollen, since December 2022.

Shane then contracted shingles while in hospital, where he remained for just over a week before returning home in time for Christmas.