Sean O’Rourke ‘won’t take legal action against RTÉ’ – after they scrapped plans for new show over ‘golf gate’

RTÉ announced that Sean would no longer be working for the station last month

Sean O’Rourke ‘won’t take legal action against RTÉ’ – after they scrapped...

Sean O’Rourke won’t take legal action against RTÉ, after they scrapped plans for him to host a new show.

Last month, RTÉ announced that Sean would no longer be working for the station – after he came under fire for attending the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society event in Galway.

Before the ‘golf gate’ controversy, Sean was reportedly planning on hosting a new Radio 1 programme on Saturdays – but RTÉ decided not to go ahead with it.

Since then, rumours have been swirling about Sean possibly taking legal action against the broadcaster over his exit from the station.

However, a source has told the Irish Sun that the 65-year-old simply wants to move on with his life.

The insider said: “What’s done is done. Sean is not wasting time or energy on anything like that. He definitely hasn’t sent any legal letters to RTE and hasn’t received any either.”

“Sean’s getting on with life. He’s ­absolutely fine about things and has an open mind and an open diary. He won’t be giving serious consideration to further work until year.”

Sean’s departure from RTÉ was announced in a statement last month, and at the time, the presenter welcomed the decision.

The statement read: “After a meeting earlier today between RTÉ and Sean O’Rourke, it was mutually decided that Sean would not proceed with plans for future projects with RTÉ.”

“RTÉ would like to thank Sean for his enormous contribution to broadcasting and wish him well with his future plans.”

Sean commented: “I spent many years with RTÉ presenting programmes on which public figures were called to account for their actions.”

“Now I must call myself to account. The right course is to set aside our plans for my return to the airwaves.”

The statement was released after Sean publicly apologised for attending the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

He said: “To those of you wondering what if I was still asking the questions rather than facing them I just want to say: You’re right.”

“I should not have been at the dinner in Clifden on Wednesday. I don’t have a defence. I was invited to play golf and I really didn’t consider it.”

“Beyond that, other than to assume whatever was happening would be acceptable from a public health point of view. I very much regret that lack of thought and interrogation on my part, and I apologise unreservedly for it.”

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.